May has almost been a washout in south-central Wisconsin, and the last week of the month is no different, but we could see some bright spots to round out the last month of spring.
The National Weather Service said there are chances of rain Wednesday afternoon and night, Thursday, Friday night, Saturday, Saturday night, Monday night and Tuesday, with sun taking over on Friday, Sunday and Monday.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday afternoon: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m., high near 67.
- Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 4 a.m., low around 56.
- Thursday: A 30% chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., gradually becoming sunny, high near 74.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 52.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 79.
- Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
- Saturday: A 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm high near 70.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers, low around 50.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 69.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 50.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 72.
- Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 57.
- Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 74.