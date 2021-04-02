Elevated fire risk continues with dry weather as warm-up begins for southern Wisconsin

An elevated fire risk continues for southern Wisconsin as highs rise to the 50s on Friday, and the 60s and 70s over the weekend, with the next chance for rain not until Monday, according to forecasters.

A combination of low relative humidity values dropping to around 20% Friday afternoon for inland areas of south-central and southeastern Wisconsin, dry vegetation and increasing southerly winds will produce elevated fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service said.

“Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions,” the Weather Service warned. “Check with your location authorities for any burning restrictions. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly.”

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected again Saturday.

Some easing of the danger may come as there are slight chances for thunderstorms at times Monday afternoon into the rest of next week, as a more active weather pattern develops across the region, the Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 52 and south winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.