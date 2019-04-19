The weather should be beautiful this Easter weekend in Madison, but the new work and school week won't start out that way.

The National Weather Service said sunshine will grace south-central Wisconsin Friday through Sunday, with highs on the rise, peaking at 74 on Sunday.

We could see up to an inch of rain on Monday, but that could be the only precipitation we see through Thursday.

The day-to-day outlook in Madison:

Friday afternoon: Sunny, high near 56. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Friday night: Clear, low around 33.

Saturday: Sunny, high near 64.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 45.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 74.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 52.

Monday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 63. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Monday night: A 50% chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 42.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 56.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 59.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 42.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 66.