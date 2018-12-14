After a long period of colder than normal temperatures, Madison residents won't mind having a weekend where the highs will be more like early spring than early winter.
The National Weather Service said highs are expected to be in the mid-40s Saturday and Sunday under sunny skies, weather that's normally seen in mid-March.
There's no rain or snow in the forecast through Thursday, so the chance of having snow for the holiday is getting slimmer, since Madison has no snow cover now.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Patchy fog after midnight, otherwise mostly clear, low around 25.
- Saturday: Patchy fog before noon, otherwise sunny, high near 45.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 25.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 43.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 26.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 35.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 22.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 37.
- Tuesday: Partly cloudy, low around 29.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 40
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 32.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 37.