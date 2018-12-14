NWS 12-14-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

After a long period of colder than normal temperatures, Madison residents won't mind having a weekend where the highs will be more like early spring than early winter.

The National Weather Service said highs are expected to be in the mid-40s Saturday and Sunday under sunny skies, weather that's normally seen in mid-March.

There's no rain or snow in the forecast through Thursday, so the chance of having snow for the holiday is getting slimmer, since Madison has no snow cover now.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Friday night: Patchy fog after midnight, otherwise mostly clear, low around 25.
  • Saturday: Patchy fog before noon, otherwise sunny, high near 45.
  • Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 25.
  • Sunday: Sunny, high near 43.
  • Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 26.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 35.
  • Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 22.
  • Tuesday: Sunny, high near 37.
  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy, low around 29.
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 40
  • Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 32.
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 37.

