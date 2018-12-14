Some areas of south-central Wisconsin were covered in fog Friday morning, but once the fog moves out, it should be a sunny and mild day.
Forecasters are looking at a high around 40 on Friday, with highs in the low 40s both Saturday and Sunday, also under sunny skies.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said it should cool a bit on Monday with the high reaching 34 under mostly sunny skies, then Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high of 39.
The National Weather Service said Wednesday should be partly sunny with a high near 40, while Borremans is looking at light afternoon and evening rain on Wednesday, possibly going into Thursday morning.
Colder air moves in Thursday with a high of 37 under mostly cloudy skies, then next Friday should be sunny with a high of 33.
Thursday's high of 39 was 8 degrees above normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 60 for Dec. 13, set in 2015.
The low of 19 was 3 degrees above normal and 36 degrees above the record low of 17 below for the date, set in 1903.
A trace of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the December and meteorological winter (December through February) totals at 0.69 inches, 0.19 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 13 was 1.45 inches in 2015.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.23 inches of precipitation, 15.61 inches above normal.
The December and winter snow totals stayed at 1.0 inches, 4.6 inches below normal.
Since the start of snow season on July 1, Madison has received 4.4 inches of snow, 5.3 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Dec. 13 was 6.4 inches in 1892.