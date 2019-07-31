The transition from July to August on Thursday won't have an effect on the gorgeous weather currently in place in south-central Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service said sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s are in the forecast through Tuesday, with slight chances for rain Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 55.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 81.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 56.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 82.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 62.
- Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., sunny, high near 84.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 83.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 64.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 85.
- Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 65.
- Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 82.