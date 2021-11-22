Dry week ahead for southern Wisconsin with temperature rollercoaster

Next 12 Hours
After a windy Sunday, southern Wisconsin will see a dry holiday week with a temperature rollercoaster that will feature highs rising from the low 30s to the low 50s and then plunging back to the low 30s, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service forecast for the next week features no precipitation chances, while 27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis’ forecast includes a spotty light mix possible Wednesday night and a few flurries possible on Thanksgiving.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Monday and Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thanksgiving, and mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs near 32, 43, 52, 32, 31, 38 and 39, and lows Monday night through Saturday night around 16, 34, 27, 16, 22 and 25.
Tsaparis said skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, increasingly cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thanksgiving through Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 33, 46, 52, 35, 32, 37 and 36, and overnight lows around 19, 35, 30, 15, 19 and 26.
Winds peaked Sunday at 54 miles per hour in Fond du Lac, with Middleton at 46 mph the high for Dane County.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 52 at 12:59 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 67 for Nov. 21, set in 1913.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 25 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 7 below for Nov. 21, set in 1880.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.35 inches, 1.25 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 4.53 inches of precipitation, 3.27 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.12 inches of precipitation, 13.76 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 21 is 1.94 inches in 1934.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s November total at 0.4 inches, 1 inch below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.4 inches, 1.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 21 is 4.2 inches in 1945.