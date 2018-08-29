NWS 8-29-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

Thursday should be cool and dry in Madison, but we could see more rain as the long Labor Day weekend arrives.

The National Weather Service said three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Sun returns Sunday, but more rain is possible on Labor Day.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 55.
  • Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 71.
  • Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 58.
  • Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., high near 75.
  • Friday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m., low around 66. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
  • Saturday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m., high near 79. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
  • Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
  • Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m., high near 78.
  • Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of rain, low around 64.
  • Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 79.
  • Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63.
  • Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 78.

