Thursday should be cool and dry in Madison, but we could see more rain as the long Labor Day weekend arrives.
The National Weather Service said three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall late Friday night into Saturday morning.
Sun returns Sunday, but more rain is possible on Labor Day.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 55.
- Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 71.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 58.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., high near 75.
- Friday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m., low around 66. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Saturday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m., high near 79. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m., high near 78.
- Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of rain, low around 64.
- Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 79.
- Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63.
- Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 78.