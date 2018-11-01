It should be a seasonal and dry start to November in Madison, but rain is forecast later in the weekend.
Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 50 both Thursday and Friday, with just a slight chance of showers late Friday night.
The National Weather Service said Saturday should be partly sunny with a high near 50, but rain is expected to move in Saturday night.
Rainfall totals are forecast in the tenth to quarter-inch range Saturday night and again on Sunday.
Sunday's high should be near 52, with winds gusting up to 30 mph.
Rain chances continue at the start of the work and school week, with highs around 50 both Monday and Tuesday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Wednesday should be dry, with partly sunny skies and a high of 44.
Look for sunshine and a high of 43 next Thursday, Borremans said.
Wednesday's high of 58 was 6 degrees above normal and 19 degrees below the record high of 77 for Oct. 31, set in 1933 and tied in 1950.
The low of 37 was 3 degrees above normal and 21 degrees above the record low of 16 for the date, set in 1925.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the October total at 5.36 inches, 2.96 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 31 was 1.21 inches in 1960.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.82 inches of precipitation, 5.29 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.85 inches of precipitation, 16.50 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 31 was 3.2 inches in 1976.