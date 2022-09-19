Dry Monday in southern Wisconsin, but rain returns tonight

Some fog in parts of southern Wisconsin early this morning, particularly in rural locations away from Lake Michigan. Any fog that is out there will be gone by 9:30 a.m. and partly cloudy skies will become sunny Monday afternoon. A little cooler than Sunday, but not much. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s. Normal highs for mid-September are in the low 70s. Very little wind today, only around 5 mph.

Still dry early Monday night, but after midnight scattered showers and storms will return to the area with a warm front. Winds will increase to around 10 mph. Low temperatures will reach around 60 degrees, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Isolated showers and storms will still be around on Tuesday, especially in the morning. It will be warm and breezy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and wind gusts reaching around 25 mph.

Isolated showers and storms will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday with the best chance early Wednesday morning along our next cold front. Temperatures will dip into the the mid to upper 60s Tuesday night, but will only rise into the low to mid 70s on Wednesday.