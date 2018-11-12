December-like weather continues to plague Madison in early November, with a wind chill possibly dropping down to zero Monday night.
The good news for the work and school week is there is little chance for rain or snow, until a few snow showers pop up during the weekend.
Forecasters say the week will start on a cloudy note, but sun will dominate the rest of the week.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said is should be very cold Monday and Tuesday, with highs of 30 on Monday and 26 on Tuesday.
The overnight low could drop to 15, coupled with winds up to 15 mph, which equates to a zero wind chill on the National Weather Service wind chill chart.
The sun won't warm things up very much on Tuesday with a high of 26, but it should be a little warmer on Wednesday with a high near 38, the Weather Service said.
The first chance of seeing the 40s comes on Thursday with a high of 43 under sunny skies. The normal high this time of November is 47.
Clouds return on Friday with a high of 40, and we could see a strayed mixed shower as well, Borremans said.
The weekend should be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the low 30s both Saturday and Sunday.
We can expect sunshine and a high of 42 next Monday, Borrremans said.
Sunday's high of 39 was 8 degrees below normal and 31 degrees below the record high of 70 for Nov. 11, set in 1911 and tied in 1964.
The low of 28 was 2 degrees below normal and 19 degrees above the record low of 9 for the date, set in 1979.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport on Sunday, keeping the November total at 1.41 inches, 0.53 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 11 was 1.02 inches in 1903.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.23 inches of precipitation, 5.82 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.26 inches of precipitation, 17.03 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 11 was 2.0 inches in 1891.