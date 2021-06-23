Drought buster? Rain could be measured in inches heading into the weekend for southern Wisconsin

"The timing of a surge of moisture across the Midwest will coincide with the arrival of a cold front and if the atmospheric ingredients come together in just the right way, it could spell another round of feisty storms," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

Large hail and damaging winds will be a threat Thursday, with the main severe hazard transitioning to strong winds overnight.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms before 11 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 76 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 66, chances for showers and storms increase to 70 % Thursday, 90% Thursday night, 80% Friday, and 60% Friday night, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch Thursday, three-quarters of an inch to an inch Thursday night, 1 to 2 inches Friday, and a quarter- to half-inch Friday night.

Adding those possible totals together provides a potential range of 2.5 to 4.25 inches.

And the Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 50% Saturday, 30% Saturday night and Sunday, 20% Sunday night, 40% Monday, 20% Monday night, and 30% Tuesday.