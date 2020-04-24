Dreary Friday, Saturday for southern Wisconsin, sunshine returns Sunday

Next 12 Hours
A dreary Friday and Saturday for southern Wisconsin will be followed by a sunny Sunday, before highs finally move above normal into the 60s early next week, according to forecasters.
On Friday in Madison, there’s a 40% chance for showers, mainly before 11 a.m., cloudy skies, a high near 54 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance for showers overnight into Saturday, with a low around 37 and a high near 56 under mostly cloudy skies, and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 35, Sunday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 59 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for rain on Monday, a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night, a 70% chance for showers and storms Tuesday, a 60% chance for showers and storms Tuesday night, a 50% chance for rain and storms Wednesday, a 30% chance for rain and storms Wednesday night, and a 20% chance for rain Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday, cloudy Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 63, 66, 59 and 62, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 38, 49, 49 and 43.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated showers Friday mainly in the morning, isolated showers possible south of Madison early Saturday, scattered showers later on Monday into Tuesday, rain and storms Tuesday evening and night, and possible scattered showers Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs Friday through Thursday should be near 55, 56, 60, 61, 65, 59 and 63, and overnight lows around 40, 34, 37, 47, 42 and 41.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 54 at 2:35 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 83 for April 23, set in 1960.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 39 at 5:39 a.m., the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 19 for April 23, set in 1910.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.3 inches, 1.29 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 4.77 inches, 0.02 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 7.45 inches, 0.02 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 23 is 1.23 inches in 1944.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.2 inches, 2.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3.3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 23 is 7.3 inches in 1910.
