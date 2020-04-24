Dreary Friday, Saturday for southern Wisconsin, sunshine returns Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A dreary Friday and Saturday for southern Wisconsin will be followed by a sunny Sunday, before highs finally move above normal into the 60s early next week, according to forecasters.

On Friday in Madison, there’s a 40% chance for showers, mainly before 11 a.m., cloudy skies, a high near 54 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance for showers overnight into Saturday, with a low around 37 and a high near 56 under mostly cloudy skies, and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 35, Sunday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 59 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for rain on Monday, a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night, a 70% chance for showers and storms Tuesday, a 60% chance for showers and storms Tuesday night, a 50% chance for rain and storms Wednesday, a 30% chance for rain and storms Wednesday night, and a 20% chance for rain Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday, cloudy Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 63, 66, 59 and 62, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 38, 49, 49 and 43.