Weather conditions could be dreary in Madison Wednesday and Thursday, but the weather should show some improvement heading into the first weekend of winter.
Forecasters are looking at slight chances of drizzle, rain and light snow under cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s and 37, respectively.
The first official day of winter is on Friday, and we should see sunshine and a high near the freezing mark of 32.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said highs should stay in the low to mid-30s on Saturday and Sunday, under partly sunny skies both days.
The National Weather Service is looking at partly sunny skies and a high near 32 for Christmas Eve on Monday, with a better than average chance for snow at night. No accumulation is forecast at this time.
Christmas Day could see a mix of rain and snow with a high near 35, the Weather Service said.
Borremans said we can expect rain and breezy conditions next Wednesday with a high topping out at 39.
Tuesday's high of 44 was 15 degrees above normal and 9 degrees below the record high of 53 for Dec. 18, set in 1923 and tied in 2002.
The low of 19 was 4 degrees above normal and 39 degrees above the record low of 20 below for the date, set in 1884.
No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the December and meteorological winter (December through February) totals at 0.69 inches, 0.45 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 18 was 0.58 inches in 2002.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.23 inches of precipitation, 15.35 inches above normal.
Snowfall totals stayed at 1.0 inches for December and winter, 6.9 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Dec. 18 was 8.2 inches in 2000.
Since the start of snow season on July 1, Madison has received 4.4 inches of snow, 7.6 inches below normal.