The first full day of fall arrives Saturday, and the weather in south-central Wisconsin is proof.
A drastic temperature drop is on tap Friday, with the high temperature expected to fall to 61, almost 25 degrees cooler than the steamy high of 85 in Madison on Thursday.
The colder air moved in behind a cold front that produced strong winds and heavy rain in southwest Wisconsin, with trees knocked down and flooding reported on some highways, the National Weather Service said.
The Madison area escaped the damage and flooding, but not the cold.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown said Friday's high of 61 will be followed by an overnight low of 41, which is closer to mid-October temperatures.
Saturday and Sunday should be very nice, with sunshine and highs in the mid- to upper 60s.
The sunshine and cool temps continue on Monday with a high of 72, but we could see showers and thunderstorms in the overnight hours, the Weather Service said.
Scattered rain is possible Tuesday with a high of 68.
Brown said we can expect mostly to partly sunny skies and a high of 65 on Wednesday, and there are slight chances for rain Thursday and next Friday, with highs in the low 60s both days.
Thursday's high of 85 was 15 degrees above normal and 6 degrees below the record high of 91 for Sept. 20, set in 2017.
The low of 60 was 12 degrees above normal and 32 degrees above the record low of 28 for the date, set in 1956.
Rain totaled 0.56 inches at the airport, bringing the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total up to 3.91 inches, 1.75 inches above normal.
The precipitation total (rain and melted snow) since Jan. 1 is now at 39.94 inches, 12.96 inches above normal.