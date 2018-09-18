Local officials are telling residents in flood-prone areas around Madison to keep their sandbags ready and in place, because heavy rain is possible the next several days.
The National Weather Service is looking at 1 to 3 inches of rain in south-central Wisconsin through Thursday night, with the heaviest rain coming Wednesday night into Thursday.
The Yahara chain of lakes are still close to the 100-year flood levels, so any new rain could keep the water levels high well into October, officials said.
"Rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours and the Yahara Lakes are expected to not decline as much as prior day rates due to dry weather," the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department said on Monday.
"Additional rainfall is expected in subsequent days and lake levels are expected to rise depending on how much additional rainfall is received," the department said.
The first wave of rain on Tuesday could produce up to a half-inch of rain in Madison, the Weather Service said.
There's a chance for strong to severe storms Wednesday and Thursday, before the rain comes to a close by Friday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said high temperatures will drop to the low to mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday, before jumping up to 85 on Thursday.
The weekend is looking pretty good, with partly sunny skies on Friday and a high of 69, mostly sunny skies and a high of 67 on Saturday and mostly sunny skies and a high of 71 on Sunday.
Fall officially begins on Saturday.
Monday should be another nice day with partly sunny skies and a high of 76, with a chance for showers and storms in the evening and night, Borremans said.
Look for sun and 67 next Tuesday.
The high of 89 on Monday was 18 degrees above normal and only 1 degree off the record high of 90 for Sept. 17, set in 1955.
The low of 62 was 12 degrees above normal and 26 degrees above the record low of 36 for the date, set in 1980.
A trace of rain fell at the airport, keeping the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total at 2.85 inches, 1.00 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 38.88 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 12.21 inches above normal.