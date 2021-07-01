Despite recent rain, drought continues for southern Wisconsin heading into hot, dry holiday weekend

Despite recent rain, drought conditions remain for southern Wisconsin heading into a hot and dry Fourth of July weekend, according to forecasters.

After pleasant highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday, highs will jump to the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend for southern Wisconsin, with the next chances for showers and storms not until Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

Madison recorded 4.6 inches of rain in June, with almost all of it coming in a wet second half of the month, though the total still was 0.68 inches below normal. And for all of 2021, Madison has seen 11.78 inches, 6.63 inches above normal.

The 1 to 2 inches of rain in the past week, improved drought conditions from severe to moderate in Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, eastern Green and western Rock counties, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Southeastern Walworth and Kenosha counties remains in extreme drought, while southeastern Rock, the rest of Walworth, and Racine counties is in severe drought.

The rest of southern Wisconsin remains in moderate drought.

In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 79 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph, the Weather Service said.