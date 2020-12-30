Despite half century campaign, salt continues to threaten Madison lakes, drinking water

The Madison Water Utility has seen signs of salt infiltration at five of its 23 wells, particularly Well 14 in the Spring Harbor neighborhood off University Avenue, where the chloride concentration is now about 45 milligrams per liter.

At the current rate, water utility spokeswoman Amy Barrilleaux said, water from that well will begin to taste salty within the next 15 years.

“Something like chloride is really, really difficult to get out,” Barrilleaux said.

Longtime problem

Concerns about the environmental impacts of salt sprang up in the early 1960s, shortly after the city began salting streets, according to the annual salt report from Public Health Madison and Dane County.

In 1973, as the chloride content of Lake Wingra spiked, the Rivers and Lakes Commission requested the city cut salt use by half within the watershed, and in 1977 the salt reduction policy was expanded to the entire city.

But as the city has grown, so has the amount of salt applied — about 10,000 tons per year over the past decade, more than double the amount used in the 1960s.