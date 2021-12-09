For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Highs for southern Wisconsin will drop from the 50s Thursday to the 40s Friday to the 30s Saturday, according to forecasters.
While a foot or more of snow falls to the north, much of southern Wisconsin will see just light snow or rain and potentially ice, according to forecasters.
If the storm track changes, southern Wisconsin could see a greater impact from the system that is expected to deliver heavy snow to a slice of central and northern Wisconsin Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
Whatever snow falls won’t be sticking around, as a strong warming trend will have highs in the 40s starting Friday and edging toward 50 next week, according to forecasters.
Slushy snow accumulations could cause slippery roads north and east of Madison before temperatures rise toward the 40s on Friday, according to forecasters.
Lows will fall to singles digits and wind chill values below zero overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
