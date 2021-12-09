 Skip to main content
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

