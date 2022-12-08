This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
