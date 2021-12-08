 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

