Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph.