Madison's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
In the last 73 cold seasons through February 2022, 38 winters were ranked warmer than their corresponding falls, while 35 were colder.
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool te…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!