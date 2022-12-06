 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

