Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Generally fair. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

