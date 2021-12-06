For the drive home in Madison: Generally fair. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Highs for southern Wisconsin will drop from the 50s Thursday to the 40s Friday to the 30s Saturday, according to forecasters.
Slushy snow accumulations could cause slippery roads north and east of Madison before temperatures rise toward the 40s on Friday, according to forecasters.
Q: What kind of autumn did we have temperature-wise?
Highs will crack 50 on Wednesday and Thursday for southern Wisconsin before cooling back to the normal range for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Highs will be in the low 50s to start December for southern Wisconsin, about 15 degrees above normal, according to forecasters.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Lows will fall to singles digits and wind chill values below zero overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
A 50% chance of snow Monday morning in the Madison area could lead to slippery road conditions for those returning to work.