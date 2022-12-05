 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Madison: Mainly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics