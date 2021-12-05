This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
