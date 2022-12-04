 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

