 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Overcast. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Marquette coach Shaka Smart says loss to UW a ‘valuable lesson’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics