Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.