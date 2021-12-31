 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cold weather guide for your car

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics