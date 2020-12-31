 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.25. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

