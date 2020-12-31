Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.25. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
South-central and southwest Wisconsin are under a winter storm watch and expected to see the most snow, but multiple inches will fall across the state, according to forecasters.
Powerful snowstorm set to pound Wisconsin starting Tuesday afternoon. See how much will fall and when
The heavy, wet snow will hit hardest across southwest and south-central Wisconsin, with a winter storm warning for that area from 4 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, while a winter weather advisory is in effect to the north and east from 6 p.m. through noon, according to forecasters.
There still is some uncertainty on the strength and track of the system, as well as the precipitation type, but the new year figures to start on a messy note for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for counties in south-central Wisconsin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Southeastern Wisconsin residents will see enough snow Friday to shovel, while it's uncertain how much south-central Wisconsin will get, according to forecasters.
