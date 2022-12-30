This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
