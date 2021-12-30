 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

