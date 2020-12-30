For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 21.81. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
South-central and southwest Wisconsin are under a winter storm watch and expected to see the most snow, but multiple inches will fall across the state, according to forecasters.
Powerful snowstorm set to pound Wisconsin starting Tuesday afternoon. See how much will fall and when
The heavy, wet snow will hit hardest across southwest and south-central Wisconsin, with a winter storm warning for that area from 4 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, while a winter weather advisory is in effect to the north and east from 6 p.m. through noon, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for counties in south-central Wisconsin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
There still is some uncertainty on the strength and track of the system, as well as the precipitation type, but the new year figures to start on a messy note for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
A storm that began with snow, strong winds and bitter cold in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota early Wednesday and began moving east was making travel treacherous and grounding flights on one of the most anticipated air travel days since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While a blizzard crippled travel in Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, southern Wisconsin got a dusting of snow at most, with a blast of cold that dropped temperatures by 40 degrees or so in a day, according to forecasters.
