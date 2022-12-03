Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
