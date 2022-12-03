 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

