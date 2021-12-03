 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

