Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Highs for southern Wisconsin will drop from the 50s Thursday to the 40s Friday to the 30s Saturday, according to forecasters.
A 50% chance of snow Monday morning in the Madison area could lead to slippery road conditions for those returning to work.
South-central Wisconsin is unlikely to see accumulating snow from the Alberta Clipper that will move across the state on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Light snow could accumulate northeast of Madison on Monday, warm-up to follow for southern Wisconsin
Highs will be pushing 50 by the middle of this week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Slushy snow accumulations could cause slippery roads north and east of Madison before temperatures rise toward the 40s on Friday, according to forecasters.
Highs will crack 50 on Wednesday and Thursday for southern Wisconsin before cooling back to the normal range for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Highs will be in the low 50s to start December for southern Wisconsin, about 15 degrees above normal, according to forecasters.
Q: How does weather affect snow-making?
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.