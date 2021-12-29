Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
