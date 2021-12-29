 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to drive safely on icy roads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics