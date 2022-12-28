 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

