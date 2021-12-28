 Skip to main content
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

