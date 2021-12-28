For the drive home in Madison: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Nice weather in southern Wisconsin, while icy roads cause massive pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see highs well above freezing for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters, while freezing rain Thursday morning caused icy roads and led to a huge pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin.
Southern Wisconsin’s nearly snowless 2021-22 season ended with the first snowstorm of the year overnight Sunday into Monday and the next will follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Snowfall rates could reach an inch per hour Tuesday afternoon as the storm moves across Wisconsin, causing significant travel impacts, according to forecasters.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
After a chilly Wednesday, much warmer air moves into southern Wisconsin for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Wisconsin today through Sunday.
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The a…