 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 20F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Highlights from Wisconsin football's Las Vegas Bowl practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics