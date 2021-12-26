 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Rain and snow in the evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics