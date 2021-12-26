Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Rain and snow in the evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.