Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Occasional snow showers. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A -1-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.