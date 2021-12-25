 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Watch Now: Related Video

The James Webb Telescope ascends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics