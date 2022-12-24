Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low -3F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
