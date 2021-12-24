For the drive home in Madison: Some mixed winter precipitation possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
