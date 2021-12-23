For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Nice weather in southern Wisconsin, while icy roads cause massive pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see highs well above freezing for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters, while freezing rain Thursday morning caused icy roads and led to a huge pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin.
After a chilly Wednesday, much warmer air moves into southern Wisconsin for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters.
Some snowflakes might fall on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across southern Wisconsin, but temperatures will be too warm for any accumulation, meaning there will be no white Christmas, according to forecasters.
Q: What is the winter solstice?
Southern Wisconsin might see some mixed precipitation on Christmas Eve, but it will be too warm for a white Christmas, which is defined as having an inch of snow on the ground, according to forecasters.
The advisory will be in place until 11 p.m. on Wednesday as forecasters expect tornadoes, hail and winds reaching 90 miles per hour across large tracts of the Midwest.
At least 45 tornadoes have been preliminarily confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Ex…