Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

