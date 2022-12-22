Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy and windy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.