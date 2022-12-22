 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy and windy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics