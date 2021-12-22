 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

