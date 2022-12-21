For the drive home in Madison: Snow likely. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -7 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Weather forecasters are tracking a strong system that could bring snow or rain mix to the Madison area.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
"We know that there will be travel disruptions. There's no way around that for the size of storm that's coming," Dane County Regional Airport spokesperson Michael Riechers said.
Snow will return to the area this afternoon as a warm front approaches. The chance will continue through Tuesday as a cold front works over us. See when and where snow is most likely here.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
Snow to hit Wisconsin first, then cold and wind in ‘bomb cyclone’ that could cripple pre-Christmas travel
While snow projections have come down a bit from the highest early forecasts, the snow, wind and cold still is predicted to make the coming "bomb cyclone" storm part of Christmas lore for years.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 deg…