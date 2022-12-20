Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
